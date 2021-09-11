JEE Advanced 2021: Registration process for exam delayed, check details at jeeadv.ac.in

As per the latest notice available on the official website, https://jeeadv.ac.in/, the application process for JEE Advanced has been postponed as the result of JEE (Main) 2021 has not been published yet

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 registration process, which was slated to begin from today, 11 September, has been delayed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

As per the latest notice available on the official website, https://jeeadv.ac.in/, the application process for JEE Advanced has been postponed as the result of JEE (Main) 2021 has not been published yet.

"Due to delay in the publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed," the official notice reads. The new application dates have also been shared on the website. Aspirants can now register themselves for the exam from 13 September onwards.

The new schedule is as follows:

- Registration to begin from 13 September (Afternoon)

- Candidates can register till 19 September (17:00 IST)

- Last date of fee payment is 20 September (17:00 IST)

From 25 September to 3 October, applicants will be able to download their admit cards. While the exam is scheduled to be held on 3 October in two shifts. The provision answers will be made available on 10 October and candidates can provide feedback or objections till 11 October. At last, the final answer keys and exam results will be released on 15 October.

Over 7.32 lakh students had registered for the JEE Main examination this year, Out of which, only 2.5 lakh top candidates will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2021 to be conducted by IIT- Kharagpur.

For the unversed, the JEE Advanced is held for admissions into the IITs. For the latest news and updated related to JEE Advanced 2021, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website, https://jeeadv.ac.in/.