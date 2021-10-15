The shortlisted candidates will continue with the process of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, which is set to begin from 16 October

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has been declared today, 15 October, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Candidates can view their results and rank cards by visiting the official website at http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/.

Click here for the direct link

The final answer key has been published along with JEE Advanced result at www.jeeadv.ac.in/paper2021.php. The JEE Advanced results include details such as subject-wise marks, total mark cut-off, CRL rank, and so on.

Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone has topped the JEE-Advanced this year by scoring the highest marks ever in the IIT entrance exam, results for which were announced on Friday.

The 17-year-old Agarwal, who plans to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, has scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

Agarwal, who hails from Rajasthan, had also scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main exam and shared the top rank with 17 others.

Kavya Chopra, also from Delhi zone, who became the first female to top the JEE-Main exam, has emerged as the topper in JEE-Advanced among females. She has scored 286 marks out of 360 with her overall rank being 98.

A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A total of 1,41,699 candidates had appeared in both paper 1 and 2 of JEE-Advanced.

"While 97 foreign candidates had registered for the exam only 42 of them appeared out of which seven have qualified," a senior official said.

Steps to check JEE Advanced 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/

― Click on the link for the JEE Advanced 2021 result that is available on the homepage

― Login using the required credentials such as roll number and registration number

― The JEE Advanced 2021 results will appear on your screen

― Check your results and save and download a copy for the future

A rank list will also be released for the JEE Advanced 2021 which will be made by taking the marks scored in the exam as well as the category. Candidates have to secure a minimum cut-off to be included in the rank lists.

The shortlisted candidates will continue with the process of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, which is set to begin from 16 October.

The candidates will have to register and fill in their preferred choice of institutes and courses. The counselling process will be conducted online only this year.

The registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will also begin on 15 October and continue till 5 pm on 16 October. The AAT 2021 exam will be held on 18 October and the results are expected to be declared on 22 October.

The JEE Advanced was conducted on 3 October as a computer-based test for entrance into IITs.

Starting this year, JEE-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs. The third edition was held from July 20-25, while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The ranks of the candidates were released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.