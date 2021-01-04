JEE Advanced 2021: Exam dates to be announced on 7 January, says education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains will be held from 23 to 26 February, followed by rounds in March, April and May
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said he would announce the eligibility criteria for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the date of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 at 6 pm on 7 January.
The education minister made the announcement on Twitter:
My dear students,
I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.
Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PHvDj2xzd5
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 4, 2021
The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains will be held from 23 February to 26 February, followed by rounds in March, April and May.
Candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced are allowed to appear for admission process in the IITs. The counselling and seat allotment process is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority and the counselling process is conducted on the basis of the candidate's score in JEE Advanced.
The education minister had in December stated that the JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four cycles this year, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) holding the first phase in the aforementioned dates.
The minister had further added that students can appear for the exam as per their convenience, with candidates who have appeared for all four sessions having their best score in JEE Main 2021 being considered final.
The JEE Main 2021 exam paper will have a total of 90 questions of which students will have to answer 75.
The education minister had also revealed that for the first time, the JEE Main 2021 will be held in 12 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam.
