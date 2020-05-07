JEE Advanced 2020: Entrance exam for IITs to be held on 23 August, says HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The JEE Advanced exam 2020 will be held on 23 August. The announcement was made by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak on Twitter.

It is the entrance exam for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The Advanced will begin after the results for the second JEE (Main) are released. JEE Advanced is held in computer-based mode and consists of two papers.

Around 2,50,000 candidates who are successful in JEE Main exam are eligible for JEE Advanced, NDTV reported. Sometimes the total number goes up due to tied ranks and scores.

For JEE Advanced 2020 exam, as many as 20 per cent of seats will be for girls. These seats are supernumerary – that is will be created in addition to existing seats. Last year, these seats were at 17 percent. The decision has been taken to increase gender diversities across the IITs.

The announcement of JEE Advanced date comes two days after the HRD minister announced the dates for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations.

The Mains will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23 July this year, while the NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on 26 July.

Both the JEE Main and the NEET, a medical entrance exam, are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JEE Advanced is organised by one of the IITs.

Admit cards for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations will soon be available on the website - nta.ac.in.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.