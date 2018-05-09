You are here:
JEE Advanced 2018: Registration ends, over 32% of shortlisted candidates decide to skip examination

India FP Staff May 09, 2018 15:22:09 IST

Over 32 percent students, who were eligible for Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv), have decided to skip the test this year, according to media reports. Registrations for JEE-Adv concluded on Tuesday evening.

Representational image. Getty Images

According to Hindustan Times, only 1.60 lakh applicants out of 2.31 lakh registered for the test. Out of 1.60 lakh applicants, 97,866 are from Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), while the rest are from general category.

The report quoted a senior professor from IIT-Bombay as saying, "Many students are content with their JEE Main score and choose to study in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), or prefer state-held Common Entrance Test (CET) instead of going through the gruelling process of getting through an IIT and a course of their choice."

The CBSE had declared the results of JEE-Main on 30 April. Around 14 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

Vijayawada's Bhogi Suraj Krishna had topped the examination. The second rank was bagged by Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh, while Rajasthan's Parth Laturia secured the third spot.


