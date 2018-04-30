JEE Main 2018 results: CBSE declares results of Paper 1 and Paper 2; check scores, AIR at jeemain.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) for both Paper I and Paper II on Monday. Students' All India Ranks (AIR), as well as the list of 2,20,00 candidates eligible for the JEE Advanced exam, have also been released.

Students who appeared for the JEE Main 2018 online and offline paper can check their results on the official website: jeemain.nic.in. Alternatively, they can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Here's are the steps on how to check results for JEE Main 2018:

- Go to any one of the official websites: jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or results.nic.in.

- Click on the JEE Main 2018 results link on the home page.

- Enter your name, registration number/roll number and date of birth in the space provided.

- Hit 'Submit'.

- Download or take a printout of the JEE Main 2018 result for future reference.

As per The Times of India, around 14 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main 2018 to pursue higher education in technical courses. The examination is conducted every year for admission into the architecture and engineering courses in NITs, IITs across the country and serves as an entrance examination for JEE Advanced as well.

Those who clear JEE Main are eligible to take part in JEE Advanced, to get admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top engineering institutes. The All-India rankings in JEE Main is used for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), Self-Financed Institutes (SFIs) and other institutes.

According to Hindustan Times, the registration process for JEE Advanced will begin on 2 May and the exam will be conducted online on the same day.

The offline exam (JEE Main) was conducted on 8 April and the online exam was held on 15 and 16 April. The answer key for JEE Main 2018 was released on 24 April by the CBSE.

Though there will be no weightage for marks obtained in Class XII board exams, candidates who clear the exam are required to secure at least 75 percent marks in Class XII (regular/improvement) Board Exam to be eligible for admission in IITs, NITs andCFTIs.