JEE Advanced 2018 admit cards released, exam on 20 May; download admit card at jeeadv.ac.in

India FP Staff May 14, 2018 17:42:22 IST

The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 have been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted by IIT Kanpur on 20 May in two shifts. The first session will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second session will be held from 2 to 5 pm, according to News18.

Representational image. PTI

Here is how candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2018 admit card:

1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on 'Download Admit Card for JEE (Advanced) 2018'.

3. Enter your JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, mobile number, email address, the required captcha code and then click on 'Login'.

4. Download the admit card and take a printout if required.

NDTV further reported that partially registered candidates who were unable to submit registration fee on time have to pay the same through a demand draft on the examination day.

General, OBC-NCL candidates have to submit a demand draft or banker's cheque of Rs 3,100. SC, ST, PwD and female candidates have to submit a demand draft or banker's cheque of Rs 1,800.

This year, over 32 percent of the students who were eligible for JEE Advanced decided to skip the test. Of 2.31 lakh candidates who were eligible for the test, only 1.60 lakh ended up registering for it.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 17:42 PM

