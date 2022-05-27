Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal pay tribute to country's first PM

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru breathed his last on 27 May 1964. On his death anniversary, several political leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Ajit Pawar paid their respects to India's first and longest serving prime minister.

The nation remembers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 58th death anniversary today, 27 May. The first and longest-serving prime minister of the country, Nehru led India through a tumultuous period, weathering several crises like the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-China wars.

Fondly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’, he played an important role in the country’s freedom struggle. He held the post of prime minister for 18 years, first in an interim capacity and as the Prime Minister from 1950.

Under his leadership, several leading educational institutions in the country including the Indian Institute of Technology, the Indian Institute of Management and the National School of Drama were established. As an astute politician, he led the Congress to a landslide victory in three consecutive elections, turning it into a party to be reckoned with at the national and regional levels.

On his death anniversary, leaders from across political lines paid their respects to the country’s first prime minister:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Nehru on his death anniversary.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2022

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, remembered the country’s first Prime Minister for his nation-building efforts. "His efforts in building independent & strong institutions helped the wheels of democracy rotate for seven decades, while many other young nations slipped into dictatorship,” Kharge stated.

Remembering the courageous life of India's first PM Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary today. His efforts in building independent & strong institutions helped the wheels of democracy rotate for seven decades, while many other young nations slipped into dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/Nrh0LthOLK — Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (@LoPIndia) May 27, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote that Nehru’s “ideas, politics, and vision for our Nation are as relevant as they have ever been”.

58 years since his passing, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ideas, politics, and vision for our Nation are as relevant as they have ever been. May the values of this immortal son of India 🇮🇳 always guide our actions & conscience. pic.twitter.com/dtckbJEltZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2022

Several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to India’s first Prime Minister at his memorial in New Delhi’s Shanti Van.

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/B4KBfbitat — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his respects to Nehru.

Remembering former Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru ji on his death anniversary today. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 27, 2022

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hailed the late Prime Minister’s achievements and stated that Nehru “laid the foundation of a modern India.”

Tribute to our first Prime Minister ‘Bharat Ratna’ Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary today. He tirelessly worked for the bright future of our country & laid the foundation of a Modern India! pic.twitter.com/pkcLblWmtA — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) May 27, 2022

Nehru breathed his last on 27 May, 1964. He was succeeded by Lal Bahadur Shastri as the country’s prime minister.