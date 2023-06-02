Japanese envoy's trip to Mumbai is all about street shopping and local trains

Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki – who had previously commended the diligent efforts of workers involved in the bullet train project – was recently seen riding a local train in Mumbai. During his visit to India’s financial capital, he embraced the experience of commuting like a true Mumbaikar. Suzuki was exploring the charms that the city has to offer. Not only did he travel in a local train, but he also took a moment to capture a photograph of himself standing at the train’s entrance.

I’m in Mumbai!! pic.twitter.com/qIp4VuiPj8 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

In a different tweet, the ambassador was observed exploring a local market in Mumbai, where he was seen examining white shirts available for Rs 100 each. Along with the photo, he playfully captioned it, ” What a bargain!! Should I buy?”

What a bargain!! Should I buy? pic.twitter.com/qqnhn3IKcX — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

Back in April, Suzuki had a meeting with Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India, where they engaged in discussions regarding future collaboration between their respective nations and India. The topics covered included areas such as the Quad and G20.

The Japanese ambassador also expressed his excitement to work with Garcetti in Delhi. “Delighted to welcome Eric Garcetti @USAmbIndia to my residence as ambassador-designate of the USA. We had a wonderful time talking about our future cooperation with India including Quad and G20. Excited to work together closely with Eric here in Delhi. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia,” the Japanese envoy wrote on Twitter.

The comment section was full with people, especially Mumbaikars, intrigued to see an empty Mumbai local.

“Empty train in Mumbai – Rarest of rare scene.,” wrote a user. To the user’s contradiction, another pointed out, “Not rare..most afternoons they are empty..specially from where they start…this is Churchgate!.”

Empty train in Mumbai – Rarest of rare scene.. — नंदिता ठाकुर 🇮🇳 (@nanditathhakur) June 1, 2023

Not rare..most afternoons they are empty..specially from where they start…this is Churchgate! — Adeeb Akhyar (@AdeebAkhyar) June 2, 2023

“Ah, Mumbai! The city of dreams, chaos, and endless adventures. Just remember to keep your sense of humor intact amidst the bustling streets and crowded trains. Enjoy the vada pav, embrace the monsoon showers, and let Mumbai work its magic on you! #Mumbai,” suggested another.

Ah, Mumbai! The city of dreams, chaos, and endless adventures. Just remember to keep your sense of humor intact amidst the bustling streets and crowded trains. Enjoy the vada pav, embrace the monsoon showers, and let Mumbai work its magic on you! 😄#Mumbai — T a y e 🌍 (@tyolajide) June 2, 2023

Since being shared, the posts have received tons of likes and comments. The local train picture of the Japanese envoy amassed 15 lakh views.

