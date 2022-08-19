To mark the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Mumbai Police department’s band Khaki Studio performed their musical rendition of the iconic song Mach Gaya Shor from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Khud Daar

While the original track was beautifully sung by legendary singers namely Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, Mumbai police gave the song a euphoric instrumental twist.

Now, a video of their intriguing musical performance is making rounds on the internet, creating a huge buzz among social media users.

The video of their performance was posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai police on Friday. The video has amused the users, who are singing praises for Khaki Studio.

The now-viral video was posted with the caption, “Khaki Studio Unstoppable! An impromptu ‘Mach Gaya Shor’ of Amitabh Bachchan on Krishna Janmashtami 2022, celebrating in Mumbai Police Khaki Studio,” they ended the caption with hashtags Mumbai Police Band and Gokulashtami.

The video opens by showing some of the police personnel sitting in front, playing the clarinet. Then the camera pans to the second row, showing officials playing trumpet phenomenally. Amping up the energy of the video, a few of them can be seen playing drums beside them. Moreover, the video also shows a crowd of audiences gathering around the band and enjoying the music.

Needless to say, as soon as the video was uploaded on social media, it started buzzing over the internet, with many lauding the officials for their outstanding performance.

One user commented, “Woow yaar soo sweet. Love this flute.” Another commented, “Superbly done.” A third user wrote, “Excellent.”

A fourth commented, “Great,” and ended with a thumbs-up emoticon.

Well, this isn’t the first time that the band has exhibited its musical prowess. The Khaki Studio is very well aware of jumping the bandwagon when it comes to staying up on the trending list. Their stunning performance earlier this year on the viral Srivalli song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise holds the testament of the same.

