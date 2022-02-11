Jammu & Kashmir: Policeman killed, four others injured in grenade attack by militants in Bandipora

According to the police, the militants attacked a joint party of police and CRPF near Nishat Park in main town Bandipora on Friday afternoon

A policeman was killed while three cops and a CRPF trooper suffered injuries after militants hurled a grenade on a joint team of security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to the police, the militants attacked a joint party of police and CRPF near Nishat Park in main town Bandipora today afternoon.

The police informed that the grenade blast was followed by firing as well.

#Update | One police personnel has lost his life, 4 injured after terrorists hurled grenade on a joint party of police and BSF in J&K's Bandipora — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

According to a report by Greater Kashmir, the slain cop has been identified as SPO Zubair Ahmad of Papschan Bandipora.

The three injured cops have been identified as head constable Mohd Shafi having splinter injuries in both the legs, Rayees Ahmad of Bandipora, also having suffered splinter injuries in legs and Mohd Yasir, who suffered injuries on right knee in the attack. The identity of the CRPF cop was not immediately known.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited, said the police.

With inputs from agencies

