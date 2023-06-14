Jammu: Four earthquakes in a day force authorities to shut down educational institutes

As many as four earthquakes in Jammu triggered panic across the region on Wednesday forcing the administration to shut down educational institutes in the districts of Doda and Kishtwar.

This comes just a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake rocked the Doda district of the Union Territory.

No loss of life or major damage has been reported so far, officials have informed.

In Kishtwar, a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 8.29 am. Its epicenter was at a depth of five kilometers, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Before this, tremors of 3.5 magnitude were recorded in Doda at 7.56 am and the epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers, data from the NCS showed.

Two more earthquakes struck in the region during the wee hours of Wednesday.

VIDEO | Panic struck students at Blue Ribbon Higher Secondary School in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, after the district was hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/wjpMk9cih4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2023

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Bhaderwah, Dilmir Chowdhary told PTI that the District Magistrate has directed the closure of all schools to address parental concerns and ensure the safety of the students and subsequently, they were shut down.

ADC has appealed to people of the region not to panic and advised them to take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

“In view of the aftershocks, we have closed down all the schools in the district. There is nothing to panic about. People should live on the ground floors. We expect aftershocks after a big earthquake,” Doda Chief Education Officer (CEO)Purushottam Kumar said.

With inputs from PTI

