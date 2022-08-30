Jammu: Eight, including child, dead as SUV skids off road, plunges into gorge in Kishtwar district

Five people were found dead at the bottom of the gorge and three others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital

Kishtwar/Jammu: Eight people, including a small girl, were killed and three others injured critically when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The SUV was carrying the passengers from Chingam to Chatroo. It met with the accident near village Bonda around 3.15 pm, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

“Medical teams are looking into those who are injured. We will provide necessary compensation and bear the expenses of their treatment,” Devansh Yadav, DC, Kishtwar told media.

Rescue teams, comprising police, Rashtriya Rifles and local villagers, swung into action immediately after the vehicle rolled down from the hilly road.

Five people were found dead on-the-spot and three others succumbed while being rescued and rushed to a hospital.

Officials said that three more injured were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat has reached the scene and is supervising the rescue operation, the officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident as “unfortunate” and said “all possible help, as required, will be provided.”

Former minister GM Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and demanded immediate ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of each deceased.

