Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified terrorist gunned down by security forces in Awantipora
Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained and the operation is still underway
One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning at Baragam area of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir.
Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI, "Encounter started at Baragam Awantipora. One terrorist is killed. Operation in progress." Police and security forces are on the job, he added.
Kashmir Police tweeted the updates:
#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Uz8niDLv2d
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 12, 2021
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained, he said. The operation is going on and further details are awaited, he said.
Earlier, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Check Cholan area of Shopian district on Wednesday. While one was neutralised in the morning, another two were killed later.
With input from ANI
