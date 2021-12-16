Jammu and Kashmir: Two unidentified militants killed in encounter in Kulgam

This comes a day after the security forces shot dead a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, in an encounter in Pulwama

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

This comes a day after the security forces shot dead a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an encounter in Pulwama. The category A terrorist, identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, was involved in several terror crimes, including an attack in Shopian's Zainapora in 2018, in which four police personnel were killed. Dar was active since 2017.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district late on Wednesday night, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing in the early hours of Thursday, the spokesman said, adding the operation was going on till last reports.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, he said.

With inputs from PTI

