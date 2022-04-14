Jammu and Kashmir: Four LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

On receiving information about the presence of militants at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area

Srinagar: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

"So far, four (4) local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT #neutralised in #Shopian #encounter. Search is still going on: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On receiving information about the presence of militants at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

During the search operation, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

