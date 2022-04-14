Jammu and Kashmir: Four LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
On receiving information about the presence of militants at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area
Srinagar: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
"So far, four (4) local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT #neutralised in #Shopian #encounter. Search is still going on: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
So far, four (4) local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT #neutralised in #Shopian #encounter. Search is still going on: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 14, 2022
On receiving information about the presence of militants at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.
During the search operation, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
