Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, AK rifles recovered, says police; search underway
The Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter started at Gundipora area of Pulwama district on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area
Two terrorists have been killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Two AK rifles have been recovered by cops from the slain terrorists, Kashmir Zone police informed.
One of the two terrorists were gunned down on Monday morning and the other one was shot down later in the day.
#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 2). 02 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/jEelv9y5w6
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 30, 2022
The Kashmir Police took to Twitter to inform that the encounter started at Gundipora area of Pulwama district on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area.
"On the specific input of Kulgam Police, encounter started at Gundipora area of Pulwama," Kashmir Police said. Search is underway, police said.
On Sunday night, Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Vijay (IGP) Kumar said two terrorists of proscribed outfit - Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces.
The constable was killed in Pulwama on 13 May.
