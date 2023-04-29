Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pak intruders apprehended along LoC in Poonch
Officials informed that Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass of Polas village were nabbed by the troops in Gulpur sector shortly after they intruded into this side from across the border
The Army apprehended a father-son duo from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday.
Officials informed that Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass of Polas village were nabbed by the troops in Gulpur sector shortly after they intruded into this side from across the border.
They said the questioning of the duo is in progress and it was not immediately clear whether they crossed the border inadvertently or with some intention.
However, no incriminating material was recovered from their possession, they said.
(With inputs from PTI)
