Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed by security forces during encounter in Shopian
The police have recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter
Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba- The Resistance Force (LeT-TRF) were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists on 22 January, 2022.
According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists have been identified as Sameer Ahmad Shah from Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Mir from Pulwama.
The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02, both local terrorists of #terror outfit LeT/TRF). #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"
The police have recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter. Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.
