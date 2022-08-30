Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists gunned down in Shopian encounter

A joint team of police, army and CRPF launched search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists

New Delhi: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been gunned down security forces during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The encounter started on Tuesday evening at Nagbal area.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Tuesday.

According to reports, after receiving information about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF launched search operation in the area.

The joint team of forces strengthened searches towards the spot after which the hiding terrorists started firing. The security forces retaliated, leading to encounter.

Further details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

