Jammu and Kashmir: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, involved in civilian killings, gunned down in Anantnag encounter

Police said that the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, following information about the presence of terrorists there

FP Staff September 06, 2022 16:46:50 IST
Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter. ANI

New Delhi: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists have been killed by security forces during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday. The police said that both the terrorists were involved in killing of a TA personnel Saleem and two civilians in Jablipora last year.

ADGP Kashmir said, "Killed #terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Both were involved in #killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in #Jablipora."

Police said that the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, following information about the presence of terrorists there.

News agency PTI quoted a police official saying that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

With inputs from agencies

