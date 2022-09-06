Jammu and Kashmir: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, involved in civilian killings, gunned down in Anantnag encounter
Police said that the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, following information about the presence of terrorists there
New Delhi: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists have been killed by security forces during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday. The police said that both the terrorists were involved in killing of a TA personnel Saleem and two civilians in Jablipora last year.
#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/OLDCFGEpCk
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 6, 2022
ADGP Kashmir said, "Killed #terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Both were involved in #killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in #Jablipora."
Killed #terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Both were involved in #killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in #Jablipora: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/zTINuBBeSG
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 6, 2022
Police said that the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, following information about the presence of terrorists there.
News agency PTI quoted a police official saying that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists gunned down in Shopian encounter
A joint team of police, army and CRPF launched search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists
J&K: Two Jaish terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
The encounter broke out in the Bomai area of Sopore town Wednesday night after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said
#WATCH: Jammu and Kashmir Police destroy IED weighing 35 kg recovered in Srinagar's Khanmoh
The 30-35 kg IED was recovered from an orchard in Khanmoh area of Srinagar during a joint operation launched by the police and 50 RR following a specific information