New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made an announcement about establishing a Film city in the Union Territory in the coming months.

Manoj Sinha said, “With the advent of new film policies in the state, more films are being shot here now. We will also be establishing a Film city in the coming months, allotment of land for the Film city is done already.”

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s much-awaited first multiplex was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Kashmir's first multiplex in Srinagar. With this inauguration, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades. pic.twitter.com/iShdUAdoPB — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

With the opening of the multiplex which is designed by INOX, in Srinagar, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades.

Earlier, according to an official, three large auditoriums have been built in the multiplex with a seating capacity of more than 500 people at a time. The auditorium has been provided with the Dolby Atmos digital sound system giving the viewers surround sound for the best movie experience.

The Kashmiri handicrafts of 'khatamband' and 'papier mache' have been used in the cinema hall, which stand out. A food court is also being made for the people visiting the multiplex, said the official.

Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar had said that the youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema that they get outside Kashmir

"We saw there had been no such thing here for 30 years. We thought why not? So we've just started. The youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema which they get in Jammu or in other towns of the country," he said.

Dhar said that the people of Kashmir have suffered from mental stress for years and therefore it was important for the people to have multiplexes for entertainment.

Notably, J&K was a preferred destination for moviemakers, which diminished due to militancy in the region during the 1990s.

With inputs from agencies

