Jammu and Kashmir: Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers gunned down by BSF at International Border in Samba

FP Staff February 06, 2022 09:40:55 IST
Representational image. ANI

Jammu: Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers were gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.
Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from them.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu told PTI that the movement of the smugglers was picked up by the border guards around 2.30 am.

The Pakistani narcotic smugglers were killed in the subsequent firing and 36 packets of drugs, suspected to be containing heroin, were recovered from the scene.

The search operation in the area was in progress when last reports came in, the officer said.

With input from PTI

Updated Date: February 06, 2022 09:45:36 IST

