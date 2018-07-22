You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants, involved in death of constable Saleem Shah, killed in gunfight in Kulgam

India Indo-Asian News Service Jul 22, 2018 10:44:55 IST

Srinagar: Three militants, involved in killing of a police constable on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir, were killed on Sunday in a gunfight in Kulgam district, police said.

While confirming that all the three militants involved in killing of the trainee constable had been eliminated during the gunfight in Khudwani area of Kulgam district, states police chief SP Vaid said: "Three bodies of terrorists recovered so far from encounter site".

Earlier, Vaid on his twitter page said: "Terrorists group that tortured our colleague Mohd Saleem of Kulgam and killed him brutally are all trapped in an encounter with J&K Police/Army/CRPF in Khudwani Kulgam."

Representational image. PTI

Security forces had surrounded Khudwani area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants.

Police said the hiding militants had opened fire on the security forces when the cordon around them was tightened after which an encounter had started.

Trainee constable, Muhammad Saleem Shah had been abducted from his home in Matulhama village of the district on Friday evening.

The bullet riddled body of the constable was found on Saturday in Qaimoh area of the same district.

The trainee constable had come home on leave from Kathua Police Training School.


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 10:44 AM

