You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Body of Jammu and Kashmir police constable, abducted earlier from his house, found in Kulgam

India FP Staff Jul 21, 2018 18:20:30 IST

The body of a Jammu and Kashmir police constable was found in Kulgam district on Saturday. Earlier in the day, he was abducted, allegedly by unknown militants from his house, a police official said.

A security personnel in Kashmir/ File image. PTI

A security personnel in Kashmir/ File image. PTI

ANI reports that the bullet-ridden body of the constable — Saleem Shah — was recovered from Qaimoh Gath area in the district. Shah was undergoing training in Kathua, and was on leave when he was abducted, according to NDTV.

The incident brings back memories of the killing of Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb, whose bullet-ridden body was found at Gusoo in Pulwama a day after he was abducted. Aurangzeb, a native of Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir, was picked up by the militants while he was heading home for Eid, officials had said.

Aurangzeb belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, officials said.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 18:20 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores