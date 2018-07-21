Body of Jammu and Kashmir police constable, abducted earlier from his house, found in Kulgam

The body of a Jammu and Kashmir police constable was found in Kulgam district on Saturday. Earlier in the day, he was abducted, allegedly by unknown militants from his house, a police official said.

ANI reports that the bullet-ridden body of the constable — Saleem Shah — was recovered from Qaimoh Gath area in the district. Shah was undergoing training in Kathua, and was on leave when he was abducted, according to NDTV.

The incident brings back memories of the killing of Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb, whose bullet-ridden body was found at Gusoo in Pulwama a day after he was abducted. Aurangzeb, a native of Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir, was picked up by the militants while he was heading home for Eid, officials had said.

Aurangzeb belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, officials said.

