Jammu and Kashmir: Three army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Three army personnel were injured in a mine explosion while patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment.

"During a routine patrol along the Line of Control in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast. Tree army personnel were injured in the explosion. They have been shifted to command hospital in Udhampur and are being treated now," a defence spokesman said.

It was reported that the blast took place around 1330 hours after the soldiers accidentally stepped on a land mine, injuring Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havaldar Hukum.

