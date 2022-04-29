Jammu and Kashmir: Three army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch
It was reported that the blast took place around 1330 hours after the soldiers accidentally stepped on a land mine during their routine patrol
Three army personnel were injured in a mine explosion while patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment.
"During a routine patrol along the Line of Control in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast. Tree army personnel were injured in the explosion. They have been shifted to command hospital in Udhampur and are being treated now," a defence spokesman said.
It was reported that the blast took place around 1330 hours after the soldiers accidentally stepped on a land mine, injuring Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havaldar Hukum.
With input from agencies
