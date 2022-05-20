Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled along LoC

Officials said soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post and challenged the intruders, who opened fired leading to the troops retaliating

Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist and foiled an infiltrator bid along the the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

The soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post and challenged the intruders, who opened fired, the officials said. The troops retaliated, leading to the killing of an infiltrating terrorist, they said, adding that the operation to nab the others was underway.

Earlier On 8 May, a suspected militant was killed by army personnel when he was trying to infiltrate into Nowshra sector of Rajouri district.

On Tuesday, General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corp Lt Gen Manjinder Singh had said that the army is fully prepared to deal with any kind of infiltration across the LoC.

“Militant camps already existed across the border and they are still operational,” he had said, adding that the number of camps increases and decreases depending upon the season.” However, our troops deployed on the LoC are fully alert. If any infiltration bid is attempted by the enemy, we will foil them,” he had said.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.