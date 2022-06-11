Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist gunned down in Kulgam
The encounter at Drabgam area of Pulwama in south Kashmir started on Saturday evening. Operation was underway till the last report came in
Police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday killed one terrorist during an encounter at Drabgam area of Pulwama.
In a post on Twitter, Kashmir Police said, "One terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow."
#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/mJZKlLYwgD
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 11, 2022
The encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama started on Saturday evening, police said.
Earlier on Saturday, a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was gunned by security forces in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a report by news agency PTI, police said that based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Khandipora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
The cops said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.
"In the exchange of fire, one terrorists was killed. The deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit," police said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kashmiri Pandit woman school teacher shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district
The woman teacher was a resident of Samba (Jammu division). She received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed
Hindus 'soft targets' in Kashmir, says slain teacher's husband; blames authorities for turning deaf ear to transfer plea
The deceased teacher's husband said they had approached the chief education officer for their transfer to a safer place after a member of the Hindu community was killed by terrorists at Kakran
Jammu and Kashmir: Seven civilians, including two from minority Hindu community, killed by terrorists in May this year
On Tuesday, terrorists shot dead 36-year-old Rajni Bala, a Kashmir Pandit female school teacher, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir