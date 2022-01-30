Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces recover, destroy over 200 detonators in Poonch
A major incident has been averted by the alert teams of the army in recovering these detonators, which could have been planned to disrupt NH-144 and long-lived peace in the region of Poonch
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The security forces on Saturday recovered and destroyed more than 200 detonators in the Shindra area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Indian Army and Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) of the army and police.
A suspected bag was found hidden alongside a route by the patrol of the Army in village Shindra area of Poonch. Thereafter, BDS teams of army and police, from DPL Poonch, reached the spot, recovered the bags and destroyed more than 200 detonators on the spot. No loss of life and property has been reported.
A major incident has been averted by the alert teams of the army in recovering these detonators which could have been planned to disrupt NH-144 and long-lived peace in the region of Poonch by the inimical elements. Search for more such explosives is ongoing when last reported on 30 Jan, Sunday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Army Commander calls 2021 a historic year for the armed forces in J&K and Ladakh
The ceremony was a solemn occasion to appreciate and recognise the professionalism in operational roles performed by the units during their tenure in northern Command, a defence spokesman said
Denial of justice and fading away of people: Day that saw beginning of unending exile of Kashmiri Pandits
19 January 2022 marks the beginning of the 32nd year of exile of the Pandits. This day in 1990 brought misery to the community and subsequently led to their ethnic cleansing from Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir: JeM commander among five terrorists killed in twin encounters within 12 hours in Pulwama and Budgam
Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in the Naira area of Pulwama district and one terrorist has been killed in the Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam