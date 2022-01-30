Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces recover, destroy over 200 detonators in Poonch

A major incident has been averted by the alert teams of the army in recovering these detonators, which could have been planned to disrupt NH-144 and long-lived peace in the region of Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The security forces on Saturday recovered and destroyed more than 200 detonators in the Shindra area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Indian Army and Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) of the army and police.

A suspected bag was found hidden alongside a route by the patrol of the Army in village Shindra area of Poonch. Thereafter, BDS teams of army and police, from DPL Poonch, reached the spot, recovered the bags and destroyed more than 200 detonators on the spot. No loss of life and property has been reported.

A major incident has been averted by the alert teams of the army in recovering these detonators which could have been planned to disrupt NH-144 and long-lived peace in the region of Poonch by the inimical elements. Search for more such explosives is ongoing when last reported on 30 Jan, Sunday.

