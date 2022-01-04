Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces gun down two terrorists in Kulgam, identity yet to be ascertained

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district in the morning that turned into an encounter, a police official said

As many as two militants, both linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba/The Resistance Front, have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area.

Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter to announce it:

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/zQYVd6RqlF — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 4, 2022

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told reporters that two TRF/LeT militants were killed in an encounter at Okay. However, the identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district, which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

On 30 December 2021, security forces had gunned down three terrorists in Kulgam's Mirhama village.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.