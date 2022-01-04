Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces gun down two terrorists in Kulgam, identity yet to be ascertained
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district in the morning that turned into an encounter, a police official said
As many as two militants, both linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba/The Resistance Front, have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area.
Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter to announce it:
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/zQYVd6RqlF
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 4, 2022
Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told reporters that two TRF/LeT militants were killed in an encounter at Okay. However, the identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district, which turned into an encounter, a police official said.
On 30 December 2021, security forces had gunned down three terrorists in Kulgam's Mirhama village.
With inputs from PTI
