Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces arrest LeT terrorist from Bandipora
The LeT terrorist was identified as Amir Tariq khan, whose photograph of joining the TRF terrorist outfit had gone viral on social media on 13 April
Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir: A terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested, the Bandipora Police informed on Monday.
On 17 April, police received a specific input regarding the presence of recently joined LeT, The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists in the orchards of Lawaypora in Bandipora.
Acting on this information, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Bandipora police including 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 3 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
In this regard, cognizance was taken in police station Bandipora under the relevant section of the law and further investigation was taken up, the Police added.
