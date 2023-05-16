Jammu and Kashmir: Security along Jammu-Srinagar national highway reviewed ahead of G20 meet

Ahead of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army and other security agencies on Tuesday reviewed the security along the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the summer capital Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

A brigadier level officer force chaired a high level meeting with senior police and CRPF officers at Ramban to review the security arrangements along the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, officials said.

“Table-top exercise conducted by #IndianArmy & Security Agencies in #Ramban to fine tune response to a security scenario in a coordinated manner,” Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir following intelligence inputs about possible attempts by terrorists to carry out a strike before or during the meeting.

The anti-infiltration grid along the borders and security of vital installations, including railways stations and bus stands have been strengthened, while more checking points have come up along the highways and important cities and towns to thwart any terrorist attempt, the officials said.

They said multi-tier security of Army, Border Security Force, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) besides Village Defence Committees have been activated along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

They said the security at Jammu railway station was also tightened with all agencies directed to work in close coordination and keep a close watch to foil any attempt of anti-national elements to create any kind of sabotage.

Officers of Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force were also directed to intensify the patrolling at the railway platform areas and other sensitive areas of railway station Jammu, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

