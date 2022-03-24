Jammu and Kashmir recommends CBI probe into ex-governor Satya Pal Malik's bribe allegation

Malik had alleged that he was offered Rs 300 crore in return for clearing the files of two big industrial houses but refused to accept the money

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday recommended a CBI probe into the allegations levelled by former governor Satya Pal Malik that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore, according to India TV.

On 17 October, 2021, during a function in Rajasthan Malik said, "Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get Rs 150 crore each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five 'kurta-pyjamas' to Kashmir and will just go back with them."

He further said that he met prime minister Narendra Modi and told him about the incident. He added that if the projects were not annulled, then he would resign. “As long as I am here, I will not clear these files,” he said.

Malik is currently the governor of Meghalaya. He served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. It was under his tenure that Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state was abrogated on 5 August, 2019.

With input from agencies

