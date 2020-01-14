Jammu and Kashmir Police refutes reports of Davinder Singh being awarded gallantry medal by MHA, asks media to avoid 'speculative stories'

Days after Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh was caught in a car with militants from the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba in south Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday refuted media reports claiming that the officer had been awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day 2019.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted saying that Singh had only been awarded a gallantry medal on Independence Day 2018 by the erstwhile state government, and never a meritorious medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State on Independence Day 2018," the statement said.

It is to clarify that

Dysp Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA as has been reported by some media outlets/persons Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 14, 2020

The force added that the medal had been given to him by the state government for his participation in countering a fidayeen attack on the district police lines in Pulwama in August 2017. "Media persons are advised to avoid speculative stories not based on facts," the statement said.

The statement of the Jammu and Kashmir Police further added that the force is known for its professionalism and doesn't spare anyone "including its own cadre, if found involved in any unlawful act or unbecoming conduct."

"We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case, where we have caught our own officer on its own input and action, we will continue to abide by our code of conduct and the Law of the Land which is same for everyone," the statement said.

A special investigation team is handling interrogation of the arrested accused officer and the terrorists which would probe his criminal conduct in the instant case and his involvement in any such criminal acts in the past. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 14, 2020

Singh was arrested on 12 January after he was caught with militants, Naveed Babu and Altaf, and an FIR was filed against the three of them under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. Reportedly, Babu is accused of being involved in the killing of 11 non-local workers, including truck drivers and labourers, in the Kashmir Valley in October and November.

While the trio was caught in possession of grenades and other explosives, a subsequent raid on Singh's house resulted in the recovery of two AK 47-rifles, reports said.

On Monday, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that that Singh would be "treated and tried as a terrorist". Moneycontrol reported that soon after the arrest, the IGP said, “We consider DSP Davinder Singh's involvement as a heinous crime and he will be dealt in the same manner as other arrested militants."

With inputs from agencies

