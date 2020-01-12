DSP Davinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir top cop caught with two militants in Kulgam, booked by police

Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was caught with two militants from the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba in south Kashmir on Saturday, was booked by the police on Sunday.

An FIR was filed against Singh and the other accused under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Explosive substances act, The Times Of India reported. Officials said Singh is accused of having ferried militants from Shopian, possibly out of the Valley.

Singh, who was awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Gallantry on 15 August, shot into the limelight after a letter written by Afzal Guru in 2013 claimed the officer had asked him to accompany a Parliament attack accused to Delhi and arrange his stay there.

Singh, who is posted at the Srinagar airport, was caught along with the top commander of the LeT Naveed Babu and Altaf of Hizbul Mujahideen, officials told PTI. Police were chasing a vehicle carrying the two militants when it was stopped at a barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam.

Singh was driving the vehicle, officials said. Two AK rifles were seized from the car, they added. A search was conducted at Singh's residence and the police allegedly seized two pistols and one AK rifle, the officials said.

According to a NDTV report, Babu is accused of being involved in the killing of 11 non-local workers, including truck drivers and labourers, in south Kashmir in October and November.

The report also stated that the police was tracking Babu's movements and traced his location after he made a phone call to his brother.

With inputs from PTI

