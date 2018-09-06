Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid transferred; DGP of Prisons Dilbag Singh to hold additional charge

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the transfer of Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid.

According to a government order, Vaid's services have been placed at the disposal of the General Administration Department for further posting as state transport commissioner. DGP (Prisons) Dilbag Singh will hold the additional charge of DGP "till a regular arrangement is made", it said.

The appoinment and transfer order comes just two days after Abdul Gani Mir was replaced as Additional Director General of CID by B Srinivas.

The development also comes a week after militants abducted at least eight relatives of policemen. The kidnapped kin were released on Friday.