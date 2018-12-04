Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls: Seventh phase records 75.3% overall voter turnout

Jammu/Srinagar: Polling for the 7th phase of Panchayat polls ended peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday under tight security arrangements. An overall 75.3 percent voter turnout was registered in the state for Tuesday's poll. In all, 30.3 voters cast vote in Kashmir division and 84.8 percent in Jammu division, ANI reported.

Voters were seen queuing outside polling stations in both Jammu and the Kashmir valley despite the morning chill.

#JammuAndKashmir: 75.3% voter turnout recorded for the 7th phase of polling for Panchayat elections; 30.3% voters cast vote in Kashmir division & 84.8% in Jammu division pic.twitter.com/hmPq8tRMWw — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018

Polling started at 8 am and ended at 2 pm.

In the Jammu division, 84.5 percent voters exercised franchise and 86.5 percent voters turned out in the Poonch district.

In Kashmir division, 30.3 per voters came out to vote and 44.9 percent cast their votes in Kupwara district.

Voting for this phase was held at 2,714 polling stations — 576 in Kashmir and 2,138 in Jammu.

At least 892 polling stations had been categorised as hypersensitive in this phase — 428 in Kashmir and 464 in Jammu.

A total of 5,575 candidates were in the fray for 341 Sarpanch and 1,798 Panch seats, while 85 Sarpanchs and 912 Panchs have already been elected unopposed in this phase.

Some 475,865 electors were eligible to vote for Sarpanch constituencies and 345,880 for Panch constituencies.

Photo voter slips had been distributed among the people to inform them of their polling stations.

Poll officials said at the end of the sixth phase held on 1 December, an overall voter turnout of 73.6 percent had been recorded across the state.

The nine-phase elections that began on 17 November are slated to end on 11 December.

Panchayat polls were last held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2011.

With inputs from agencies