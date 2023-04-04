Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan-backed terrorist group TRF threatens RSS leaders
Muslim religious authorities who are supposedly connected to the RSS have mostly been threatened by the TRF. These RSS members are based in several districts in the Jammu region as well as the Kashmir Valley
Srinagar: Thirty members of the Jammu and Kashmir branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have received threats from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is based in Pakistan.
The list does not include any well-known names. The threat letter is delivered at a period of relative calm in the Kashmir Valley.
The list does not include any well-known names. The threat letter is delivered at a period of relative calm in the Kashmir Valley.
An all-party delegation is scheduled to visit Kashmir later this month to evaluate the situation there at Farooq Abdullah’s invitation, the head of the National Conference.
