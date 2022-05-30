Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter; operation underway, says police

The Kashmir Police Zone informed that the encounter started at Gundipora area of Pulwama district on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area

One terrorist has been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police informed on Monday.

The Kashmir Police Zone informed that the encounter started at Gundipora area of Pulwama district on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area.

"On the specific input of Kulgam Police, encounter started at Gundipora area of Pulwama," Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter.

Police and security forces were engaged in the operation.

On Sunday night, Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Vijay (IGP) Kumar said two terrorists of proscribed outfit - Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces.

The constable was killed in Pulwama on 13 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.