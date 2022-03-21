Jammu and Kashmir: Militants gun down one non-local civilian in Budgam; injure another in Pulwama
This comes in the wake of another non-local civilian, Muhammad Akram of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, being attacked on Sunday
Militants on Monday shot dead a civilian and injured a non-local vendor in two separate incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
In Budgam, terrorists had barged into the house of a civilian, identified as Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, resident of Gotpora area of Budgam, and fired indiscriminately upon him. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, in Pulwama at about 7.45 pm terrorists fired upon a street vendor identified as Bisujeet Kumar Son of Paras Madal and a resident of Bihar. He was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where he is being treated.
Police have registered cases. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.
On Sunday, another non-local labourer was shot at, and grievously injured, by unidentified militants in Pulwama district. The injured man was identified as Muhammad Akram, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.
With input from agencies
