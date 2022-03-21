Jammu and Kashmir: Militants gun down one non-local civilian in Budgam; injure another in Pulwama

This comes in the wake of another non-local civilian, Muhammad Akram of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, being attacked on Sunday

Militants on Monday shot dead a civilian and injured a non-local vendor in two separate incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

In Budgam, terrorists had barged into the house of a civilian, identified as Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, resident of Gotpora area of Budgam, and fired indiscriminately upon him. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while on way to hospital.https://t.co/1TUKawX8eN — BUDGAM POLICE (@BudgamPolice) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in Pulwama at about 7.45 pm terrorists fired upon a street vendor identified as Bisujeet Kumar Son of Paras Madal and a resident of Bihar. He was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where he is being treated.

The non local vendor shot at by terrorists in pulwama has been shifted to hospital . pic.twitter.com/j7HbjnerKL — News18 Kashmir (@News18Kashmir) March 21, 2022

Police have registered cases. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.

On Sunday, another non-local labourer was shot at, and grievously injured, by unidentified militants in Pulwama district. The injured man was identified as Muhammad Akram, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.