Jammu and Kashmir: Major tragedy averted after police detect, destroy 5 kg IED in Srinagar

Acting on intelligence reports, a joint search by the Pulwama police and Central Reserve Police Force led to the discovery of the IED, which was assembled inside a container

Averting a major tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir police found and destroyed approximately five kilograms of improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the Newa Srinagar road in the Wanpora area of Srinagar.

The police, in its release, informed that acting on intelligence reports, in a joint search operation of the Pulwama police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), "IED weighing approx 5 kgs was found assembled in a container."

Pulwama Police averted major tragedy. Acting on a specific information Pulwama Police along with 50 RR & 183 BN CRPF found an IED of approx. 5kg assembled in a container planted on Newa Srinagar road. However, BD squad of Police & Army destroyed it on spot @JmuKmrPolice — Pulwama Police (@ssppul) December 23, 2021

"Bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on spot through a controlled detonation," the police added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation has been initiated. The police also added that a few suspects have been picked up for questioning.

This comes only two days after police arrested two militant associates affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad.

With input from ANI

