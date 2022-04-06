J&K: LeT terrorist, among 2, killed in Tral encounter; duo involved in firing at sarpanch in Srinagar

Kashmir Zone Police said the terrorists have been identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and LeT's Umer Teli alias Talha

Two terrorists of different proscribed terror outfits - Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) - have been killed by security forces in an encounter in the Tral area of Awantipora town of Pulawama district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Zone Police said the terrorists have been identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and LeT's Umer Teli alias Talha.

"Before shifting to Tral area both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar," police informed.

"Both Umer Teli and Safat were local terrorists and operated in Srinagar. They had escaped to Tral after carrying out civilian killings and various other incidents. We were tracking them. Both terrorists have been killed today," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tol ANI.

Kumar further added that from December (2021) to March, around 66 terrorists have been killed. "So, they are targeting soft targets out of frustration," he said.

On 9 March 2022, terrorists had shot at and killed a Sameer Ahmad Bhat, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) sarpanch at his home in Khonmoh area outside of Srinagar.

After two bullet shots were fired on his chest, the Sarpanch was critically injured and was rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital and underwent operation. However, despite the best efforts, Bhat could not survive and succumbed at the hospital.

The two terrorists had recently shifted base to Tral, police official said.

The encounter in Tral area of Awantipora started on Wednesday morning after security forces were tipped off about the presence of terrorists in the vicinity. They then cordoned off the area.

The encounter comes within a week after security forces gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Rainawari area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar.

