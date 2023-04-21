Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Poonch terror attack

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Top officers of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) paid tribute to the five soldiers who were martyred in the Poonch terror attack.

The five Indian Army soldiers were martyred while another was injured on Thursday when their vehicle was attacked by unidentified terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Their vehicle had caught fire due to the attack.

The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army. The Rashtriya Rifles, which specialises in counter-terrorism operations, was raised to deal with the Pakistan-back terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir and is permanently deployed in the union territory.

Senior commanders, including the general officer commanding (GoC) and assistant director general of police (ADGP), as well as public dignitaries honoured the soldiers at a ceremony conducted at a military base in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The nation will always remain indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The remains of Lance Naik Debashish from the Algum Sami village in Odisha was evacuated to his home town following the wreath-laying ceremony, according to the officials.

The bodies of four soldiers from the Punjab province—Havildar Mandeep Singh of Chankoian Village in Ludhiana, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh of Charik Village in Moga, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh of Talwandi Village in Gurdaspur, and Sepoy Sewak Singh of Bagha Village in Bathinda—are being transported by road to their homes in their respective villages.

(With agency inputs)

