J&K govt lifts ban on social media for postpaid users, but speed restricted to 2G; curbs eased seven months after Article 370 abrogation

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday removed curbs on the use of social media across the Union Territory for postpaid mobile subscribers, but speed will be restricted to 2G only. An order to this effect was passed after the government's home department reviewed the existing security situation.

This comes seven months after restrictions were imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.

The order did not mention any "whitelist" of websites for which access has been allowed, which effectively means that curbs on social media have been lifted, according to The Indian Express. However, the curbs have only been lifted for postpaid mobile subscribers.

The order will remain in force till 17 March.

An earlier order extending curbs on internet usage in Kashmir on 15 February had a list of "whitelisted" websites and had directed internet service providers (ISPs) to allow access to only those websites, and "not to any social media applications".

ANI quoted a statement from the government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as saying, "Internet access across the Union Territory with internet speed restricted to 2G only and internet connectivity with MAC-binding to continue till 17 March, 2020. The directions to remain in force unless modified earlier. While the postpaid sim card holders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on prepaid sim cards unless verified as per norms applicable for postpaid connections."

The order, signed by principal secretary Shaleen Kabra, said that communication facilities provided by the government, including e-terminals, internet kiosks and special arrangements for tourists, students, traders, etc, will continue.

Significantly, the order also does not mention virtual private networks (VPNs). Earlier, the usage of VPNs was prohibited and the police had registered cases against several people for defying orders in this regard.

On 25 January, 2G mobile internet services on postpaid as well as prepaid phones were restored in the Kashmir Valley but could only be used to access 301 websites approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The Supreme Court, in a significant ruling on 10 January, asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory. The apex court had slammed the Union Territory administration for arbitrarily shutting down the internet, the facility described as a fundamental right by the apex court.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.