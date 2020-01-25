Saturday, January 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mobile internet partially restored in Kashmir; access to 301 websites approved at 2G speeds

The sites approved include search engines, banking, education, news, travel, utilities and employment.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 25, 2020 16:05:36 IST

After remaining shut for more than five months, 2G mobile Internet services on postpaid as well as prepaid phones will be restored in the Kashmir Valley from Saturday but can only be used to access 301 websites approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, an official order said.

Mobile internet partially restored in Kashmir; access to 301 websites approved at 2G speeds

Representational image.

According to a notification issued by the home department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, access to the Internet with 2G speed on mobile phones will resume from January 25.

Access shall be limited only on whitelisted sites and social media applications will continue to remain out of bounds for the Valley's residents, it said, adding, data services shall be available on postpaid as well as prepaid sim cards.

The move comes within a week of the administration ordering restoration of prepaid mobile services in the Valley and resumption of 2G mobile data service on whitelisted websites across the Jammu division.

The sites approved include search engines and those associated with banking, education, news, travel, utilities and employment.

The latest development comes after the Supreme Court, in a significant ruling on January 10, asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

The Supreme Court came down heavily on the UT administration for arbitrarily shutting down the Internet, the facility described as a fundamental right by the apex court.

Internet services, landline and mobile phones were snapped across Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the Centre''s announcement to scrap special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into Union Territories on August 5.

While most of the services except mobile Internet were restored in Jammu within a week, Kashmir witnessed the restoration of landlines and postpaid mobile services and Internet facilities for essential services like hospitals in phases.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

P Chidambaram calls SC order on Jammu and Kashmir internet shutdown a rebuff to 'unconstitutional, arrogant' stance of govt

Jan 10, 2020
P Chidambaram calls SC order on Jammu and Kashmir internet shutdown a rebuff to 'unconstitutional, arrogant' stance of govt
SC on Kashmir internet shutdown: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 can't be imposed to suppress legitimate expression of opinion

Kashmir lockdown

SC on Kashmir internet shutdown: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 can't be imposed to suppress legitimate expression of opinion

Jan 11, 2020
GC Murmu says Jammu and Kashmir administration will expedite infrastructure projects in UT during review visits

NewsTracker

GC Murmu says Jammu and Kashmir administration will expedite infrastructure projects in UT during review visits

Jan 17, 2020
In J&K, only 153 'white-listed' sites accessible on 2G internet on postpaid connections; news portals, social media sites blocked

NewsTracker

In J&K, only 153 'white-listed' sites accessible on 2G internet on postpaid connections; news portals, social media sites blocked

Jan 19, 2020
Ravinder Raina re-elected as Jammu and Kashmir BJP president in presence of Union minister Harsh Vardhan, party national secretary Tarun Chugh

NewsTracker

Ravinder Raina re-elected as Jammu and Kashmir BJP president in presence of Union minister Harsh Vardhan, party national secretary Tarun Chugh

Jan 16, 2020
Supreme Court says indefinite Kashmir internet shutdown is illegal, calls for review

Kashmir lockdown

Supreme Court says indefinite Kashmir internet shutdown is illegal, calls for review

Jan 11, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019