Jammu and Kashmir govt appoints B Srinivas new ADG of CID; Abdul Gani Mir shifted to police headquarters

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday appointed B Srinivas as the new Additional Director General (ADG) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Srinivas replaced Abdul Gani Mir, who has been transferred to police headquarters.

According to an order issued by the state home department, Mir has been posted as ADG at the headquarters "against available vacancy".



The appointment and transfer orders come just days after militants abducted eight people whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday night. The kidnapped kin were released Friday.

The transfer order resulted in speculation, especially after the state police came under fire for failing to gather intelligence.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police SP Vaid described the transfer order as a "routine matter and a prerogative of the government" and said speculative articles which undermine the morale of the police should be avoided.

.@JmuKmrPolice has been fighting a proxy war for decades which requires a lot of courage & determination of the men & officers of JKP. Speculative articles which undermine their morale should be avoided. @ndtv as regards to transfer, it's routine matter & prerogative of the govt. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 4, 2018

A distinguished career

A 1990-batch officer, the 54-year-old has held many sensitive assignments as police chief in various districts of the Valley.

Srinivas earlier served as the CID inspector-general for nearly five years, a period during which many terror modules were busted. However, after the PDP-led alliance government came to power, he was replaced by Mir, a 1994-batch officer. He was later as intelligence head during the Omar Abdullah regime.

A doctorate in industrial relations, Srinivas earlier served in the Intelligence Bureau's counter-terrorism team.

A recipient of Police Medal for Gallantry and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services, Srinivas has worked in multi-agency centre of the Intelligence Bureau.

As the new intelligence chief, Srinivas will have the task of establishing local intelligence in the Valley which will help the police to carry out more operations against the terror groups.

With inputs from PTI