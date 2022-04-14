Jammu and Kashmir: Four LeT terrorists neutralised in encounter at Shopian
Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan were also killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday
Shopian: A total of four terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces on Thursday at Badigam, Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
"4 LeT terrorists neutralised in today's encounter. They were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers," said Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar.
"A hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon," he added.
As per the police, the search operation is still underway.
Earlier today, an encounter broke out at Badigam.
"Police and security forces are on the job," Jammu and Kashmir police had said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
Notably, two terrorists, including one from Pakistan were also killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
J&K: LeT terrorist, among 2, killed in Tral encounter; duo involved in firing at sarpanch in Srinagar
Kashmir Zone Police said the terrorists have been identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and LeT's Umer Teli alias Talha
34 minority killings in Jammu and Kashmir since 2017, MHA tells Rajya Sabha
A total of 11 people from the minority communities were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, followed by three killings in 2018, six in 2019, three in 2020 and 11 in 2021
Non-local driver shot at in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Locals took the injured person to the district hospital where his condition was declared stable