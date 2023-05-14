India

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Anantnag

According to the police, there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side and the combat was still underway

FP Staff May 14, 2023 11:20:00 IST
Representational image

An encounter is underway between militants and the security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in Andan in Sangam area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police officer said.

The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.

According to the police, there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side and the combat was still underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: May 14, 2023 11:20:00 IST

