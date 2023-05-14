Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Anantnag
According to the police, there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side and the combat was still underway
An encounter is underway between militants and the security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in Andan in Sangam area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police officer said.
The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.
Related Articles
According to the police, there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side and the combat was still underway.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kashmir: NIA conducts multiple raids in Baramulla, targets terrorist network
The NIA raids, which were looking for evidence of terrorist activities, targeted four places in the Old Town area of Baramulla district in northern Kashmir
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pilgrimage begins on 1 July; how to register and book helicopter
Anyone between 13 and 70 years of age can sign up for the Amarnath Yatra 2023. However, a health certificate is mandatory
J&K: Two militants killed in police encounter in Baramulla
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter