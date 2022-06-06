Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Sopore

Three police personnel and one civilian were injured in the initial exchange of fire. The police said all the injured were stable and are being treated in hospital

Sopore: An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists in the Panipora forest area of Zaloora area in Sopore on Monday.

"#Encounter has started at Panipora forest of #Zaloora area in #Sopore. Sopore Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.

More details are awaited in the said incident.

Earlier, a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) 'commander' was killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on 4 June.

"The terrorist 'commander' of HM, Nisar Khanday, was killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, were recovered from the encounter site. The operation is in progress," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Three police personnel and one civilian were injured in the initial exchange of fire. The police said all the injured were stable and are being treated in hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.