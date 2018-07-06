Football world cup 2018

Jammu and Kashmir constable Javed Ahmad Dar, abducted by militants on Thursday, found dead in Shopian's Dangam

India FP Staff Jul 06, 2018 08:40:24 IST

A Jammu and Kashmir police constable who was abducted by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, was found dead in Shopian's Dangam. Reports said his body was found with bullet injuries on Friday morning.

According to reports, the constable, identified as Javid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from near his home at Kachdoora village in Shopian by three men while he was on his way to a pharmacy. Security forces had killed five terrorists in an encounter in April this year in Kachdoora village.

The terrorists, came in a Santro car and abducted the constable. A massive hunt had launched to trace him. This comes less than a month after an Indian Army soldier, Aurangzeb, was kidnapped and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On 14 June, when Aurangzeb was travelling in a private vehicle to Shopian, his vehicle was intercepted by armed terrorists who abducted him.

Security forces had suspended anti-terror cordon and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir under a peace initiative of the central government on the occasion of Eid. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was in Srinagar on 5 July, first time since the imposition of Governor's Rule in the state and said that peace and stability could be brought to the state through an honest, effective and efficient administration.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 08:40 AM

